National Nurses Day Deals

In honor of National Nurses Week, there are a ton of great deals!

Adidas: The shoe brand is offering 40% off purchases on their website for verified medical professionals, first responders, nurses and military members.

Chipotle: Health care workers can get a free burrito.

Crocs: Free shoes are available for health care workers every day on Crocs’ website at 9am.

Lovesac: Nurses and healthcare workers can get 40% off Sac and Sactional purchases through May 31.

Nike: Eligible medical professionals and first responders in the U.S. can get a 20% off discount through Nike’s online store.

The North Face: Until Dec. 31 North Face is offering a 50% discount to health care workers in the U.S.

Outback: Get 10% off your meal with a valid ID.

Skechers: Nurses and essential workers get 30% off shoes, free shipping and free returns through May 31.

Starbucks: The coffee giant is giving free coffee to customers who identify as a front line worker to the COVID-19 outbreak.