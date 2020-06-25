New Music From Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett has taken to Instagram during the pandemic to release new music. His latest is a song called “Things Dads Do,” which he says he had planned to share on Father’s Day, but better late than never.

He previously posted “Want It Again”

And “Slow Down Summer”

“Country Again”

“Ya Heard”

"Growing Up"

“What’s Your Country Song”



