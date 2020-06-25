New Music From Thomas Rhett
June 25, 2020
Thomas Rhett has taken to Instagram during the pandemic to release new music. His latest is a song called “Things Dads Do,” which he says he had planned to share on Father’s Day, but better late than never.
He previously posted “Want It Again”
And “Slow Down Summer”
“Country Again”
“Ya Heard”
New song cause why not. And, no I cannot figure out how to make myself no upside down in the cover photo
"Growing Up"
“What’s Your Country Song”
Figured I’d play y’all a new one. Can’t wait to get back on the road and play a real show--
