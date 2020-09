If you are looking for the perfect holiday cookie, Oreo might have the answer.

Gingerbread Oreos are on store shelves and have already been spotted at Walgreens. They have gingerbread colored and flavored Oreo wafers. The cream filling has crunchy red sugar crystals in it.

