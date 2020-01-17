Parent Approved "Swear" Words

When you have a three year old like I do, you have to watch what you say. Right now Jude swears like a drunken sailor. I need good alternatives I can use around him. So far this is what our Morning Wolfpack has come up with….

Sub for get your s*** together, Get your poop in a group

Son of a bachelor

Oh Snap!

Fudge nuggets,

mother trucker,

shizzle snaps

mother humper,

cheese and rice

What the French toast!

For bucks sake

Shittake

Friggin

Jack Wagon

Freak.

Dang it.

Son of a. Eff.

Shiza.

Fetch.

Mother effer.

Blast.

Screw that.

“Well shoot a pickle!”

flippin Fandango Julie in Puyallup

"bullshirt", or "forking bullshirt"

Frickion chicken

Fudge knuckles

Son of a biscuit eater

Fudge buckets

Mother bear

Doorknob instead of a**hole.

Pumpernickel

Motherfather

God Bless America

Frak or fracking

What the fork

Fudge Muffins

Son of a monkey’s uncle

what the frick

Shootbugger

crunchberry

Farkle

Son of a river ditch

Fudgeicles and ice cream

Oyster Shucker

Bunny rabbit

Poop on a stick

Sunny beaches

FFFFFFantastic

Sugar and spice

Mell of a hess

Oh Mylanta

Slug in a ditch

Jayhole

Piffle

Flibertygibbet

Booty shorts

Sugar jets

Feel free to use these in your household.

- Matt McAllister