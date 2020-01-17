Parent Approved "Swear" Words

January 17, 2020
Wolf Blog

When you have a three year old like I do, you have to watch what you say. Right now Jude swears like a drunken sailor. I need good alternatives I can use around him. So far this is what our Morning Wolfpack has come up with….

 

  • Sub for get your s*** together, Get your poop in a group
  • Son of a bachelor
  • Oh Snap!
  • Fudge nuggets,
  • mother trucker,
  • shizzle snaps
  • mother humper,
  • cheese and rice
  • What the French toast!
  • For bucks sake
  • Shittake
  • Friggin
  • Jack Wagon
  • Freak.
  • Dang it.
  • Son of a. Eff.
  • Shiza.
  • Fetch.
  • Mother effer.
  • Blast.
  • Screw that.
  • “Well shoot a pickle!”
  •  flippin Fandango Julie in Puyallup
  • "bullshirt", or "forking bullshirt"
  • Frickion chicken
  • Fudge knuckles
  • Son of a biscuit eater
  • Fudge buckets
  • Mother bear
  • Doorknob instead of a**hole.
  • Pumpernickel
  • Motherfather
  • God Bless America
  • Frak or fracking
  • What the fork
  • Fudge Muffins
  • Son of a monkey’s uncle
  • what the frick
  • Shootbugger
  • crunchberry
  • Farkle
  • Son of a river ditch
  • Fudgeicles and ice cream
  • Oyster Shucker
  • Bunny rabbit
  • Poop on a stick
  • Sunny beaches
  • FFFFFFantastic
  • Sugar and spice
  • Mell of a hess
  • Oh Mylanta
  • Slug in a ditch
  • Jayhole
  • Piffle
  • Flibertygibbet
  • Booty shorts
  • Sugar jets

Feel free to use these in your household.

- Matt McAllister

Parenting Tips

