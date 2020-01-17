Parent Approved "Swear" Words
January 17, 2020
When you have a three year old like I do, you have to watch what you say. Right now Jude swears like a drunken sailor. I need good alternatives I can use around him. So far this is what our Morning Wolfpack has come up with….
- Sub for get your s*** together, Get your poop in a group
- Son of a bachelor
- Oh Snap!
- Fudge nuggets,
- mother trucker,
- shizzle snaps
- mother humper,
- cheese and rice
- What the French toast!
- For bucks sake
- Shittake
- Friggin
- Jack Wagon
- Freak.
- Dang it.
- Son of a. Eff.
- Shiza.
- Fetch.
- Mother effer.
- Blast.
- Screw that.
- “Well shoot a pickle!”
- flippin Fandango Julie in Puyallup
- "bullshirt", or "forking bullshirt"
- Frickion chicken
- Fudge knuckles
- Son of a biscuit eater
- Fudge buckets
- Mother bear
- Doorknob instead of a**hole.
- Pumpernickel
- Motherfather
- God Bless America
- Frak or fracking
- What the fork
- Fudge Muffins
- Son of a monkey’s uncle
- what the frick
- Shootbugger
- crunchberry
- Farkle
- Son of a river ditch
- Fudgeicles and ice cream
- Oyster Shucker
- Bunny rabbit
- Poop on a stick
- Sunny beaches
- FFFFFFantastic
- Sugar and spice
- Mell of a hess
- Oh Mylanta
- Slug in a ditch
- Jayhole
- Piffle
- Flibertygibbet
- Booty shorts
- Sugar jets
Feel free to use these in your household.
- Matt McAllister