Perfect Country Songs To Celebrate Moms

Mother's Day is May 10th, which is less than two weeks away. If you were wanting to put together a playlist for your Mom to celebrate her, we've got you covered.

- "Like My Mother Does", Lauren Alaina

Video of Lauren Alaina - Like My Mother Does (Official Music Video)

- "Mother", Sugarland

- "Mom", Garth Brooks

- "Mama's Song", Carrie Underwood

Video of Carrie Underwood - Mama&#039;s Song (Official Music Video)

- "The Best Day", Taylor Swift

- "Mother Like Mine", The Band Perry

- "The Hand That Rocks The Cradle", Glen Campbell and Steve Wariner

- "The Baby", Blake Shelton

- "In My Daughter's Eyes", Martina McBride

Video of Martina McBride In My Daughters Eyes

- "Mother", Kacey Musgraves

- "There You'll Be", Faith Hill

- "She's Somebody's Hero", Jamie O'Neal