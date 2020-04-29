Perfect Country Songs To Celebrate Moms

April 29, 2020
Mothers Day
Mother's Day is May 10th, which is less than two weeks away. If you were wanting to put together a playlist for your Mom to celebrate her, we've got you covered.

 

-  "Like My Mother Does", Lauren Alaina

-  "Mother", Sugarland

-  "Mom", Garth Brooks

-  "Mama's Song", Carrie Underwood

- "The Best Day", Taylor Swift

- "Mother Like Mine", The Band Perry

- "The Hand That Rocks The Cradle", Glen Campbell and Steve Wariner

-  "The Baby", Blake Shelton

- "In My Daughter's Eyes", Martina McBride

- "Mother", Kacey Musgraves

- "There You'll Be", Faith Hill

- "She's Somebody's Hero", Jamie O'Neal

 

 

