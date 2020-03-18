Quarantine Watch List

March 18, 2020
Looking for something new to watch. Try a few, or all, of these suggestions.

NETFLIX –

  • Containment - Gaynor
  • The Ranch - Stephen
  • The Circle
  • Derry Girls – Rhonda
  • MeatEater
  • Ugly Delicious – Shelly
  • Dolly Parton Heart Strings
  • Longmire
  • Schitt's Creek
  • Heartland - Sean

 

APPLE TV –

  • See – Sam
  • Dark Waters - Matt McAllister

 

AMAZON PRIME

  • Top Shot - Evan
  • Bosche - Earl

 

ROKU –

  • Cold Case

 

HBO –

  • McMillions - Slow Joe

 

YOUTUBE –

  • Bon Appétit - Gourmet Makes - Emily Raines

 

HULU -

  • Westworld - Tonia
  • Brockmire - Tom

 

