Scooby Doo Just Went Country With A HUGE Guest Star

October 2, 2020
You know you've made it when you get the cartoon treatment. Well now we can say Kacey Musgraves has officially “made it”. She is on a new episode of "Scooby-Doo" as herself.  It's titled "The Phantom, the Talking Dog, and the Hot Hot Hot Sauce", and it debuted yesterday on Boomerang. Congrats Kacey!!

