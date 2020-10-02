Scooby Doo Just Went Country With A HUGE Guest Star

You know you've made it when you get the cartoon treatment. Well now we can say Kacey Musgraves has officially “made it”. She is on a new episode of "Scooby-Doo" as herself. It's titled "The Phantom, the Talking Dog, and the Hot Hot Hot Sauce", and it debuted yesterday on Boomerang. Congrats Kacey!!

It’s a real yee mystery. Help us find the haw. watch at: https://t.co/cHGVg5ykJS @scoobydoo pic.twitter.com/0RfLxAq0oS — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 1, 2020