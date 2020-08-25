Taco Pizza Tuesday?
We've all heard of 'Taco Tuesday', but how about 'Taco Pizza Tuesday'? Thanks to Domino’s Pizza you can now make it happen. They have come out with a taco pizza. It has grilled chicken, taco seasoning, green peppers, onions and three cheeses. If that doesn't sound like your style they have also announced a new cheeseburger pizza. The cheeseburger has a ketchup and mustard sauce, ground beef, American, cheddar and provolone cheese, tomatoes and onions.
Is it a --? Is it a --? It’s our NEW Chicken Taco Specialty Pizza and Cheeseburger Specialty Pizza! Yup, that’s right. Domino’s created a chicken taco & a burger that’s designed to be delivered right.