We've all heard of 'Taco Tuesday', but how about 'Taco Pizza Tuesday'? Thanks to Domino’s Pizza you can now make it happen. They have come out with a taco pizza. It has grilled chicken, taco seasoning, green peppers, onions and three cheeses. If that doesn't sound like your style they have also announced a new cheeseburger pizza. The cheeseburger has a ketchup and mustard sauce, ground beef, American, cheddar and provolone cheese, tomatoes and onions.