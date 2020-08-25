Taco Pizza Tuesday?

August 25, 2020
Pizza
We've all heard of 'Taco Tuesday', but how about 'Taco Pizza Tuesday'? Thanks to Domino’s Pizza you can now make it happen. They have come out with a taco pizza. It has grilled chicken, taco seasoning, green peppers, onions and three cheeses. If that doesn't sound like your style they have also announced a new cheeseburger pizza. The cheeseburger has a ketchup and mustard sauce, ground beef, American, cheddar and provolone cheese, tomatoes and onions.

Is it a --? Is it a --? It’s our NEW Chicken Taco Specialty Pizza and Cheeseburger Specialty Pizza! Yup, that’s right. Domino’s created a chicken taco & a burger that’s designed to be delivered right.

