Take A Quick And Fun Personality Test
A “personality test” has been going viral on Tik Tok thanks to songwriter Savannah Outen. She was given this easy 3 question quiz by an Uber driver and recently shared it online. People are raving about how accurate the results are.
Before you take the test a few things to note:
- You will need to write down your answers.
- After you answer a question you are not allowed to go back and change it.
- Once you know the reason behind the questions it could change your answers, so don’t scroll down until you answer all three questions.
- Let us know how accurate your test was!
Ready for the questions……
1. What is your favorite color?
- Write 3 words that describe that color.
2. What is your favorite animal?
- Write 3 words to describe that animal.
3. What is your favorite form of water? (ex. Ocean, rain, river…..)
- Write 3 words to describe it.
Have you answered all the questions??? If so, keep going. If not, finish before you scroll.
Ready for the results…
- The words you used to describe your color is how you see yourself.
- The words to describe your animal is how others see you.
- The words to describe your water is how you view love.