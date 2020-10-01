Take A Quick And Fun Personality Test

A “personality test” has been going viral on Tik Tok thanks to songwriter Savannah Outen. She was given this easy 3 question quiz by an Uber driver and recently shared it online. People are raving about how accurate the results are.

Before you take the test a few things to note:

You will need to write down your answers.

After you answer a question you are not allowed to go back and change it.

Once you know the reason behind the questions it could change your answers, so don’t scroll down until you answer all three questions.

Let us know how accurate your test was!

Ready for the questions……

1. What is your favorite color?

- Write 3 words that describe that color.

2. What is your favorite animal?

- Write 3 words to describe that animal.

3. What is your favorite form of water? (ex. Ocean, rain, river…..)

- Write 3 words to describe it.

Have you answered all the questions??? If so, keep going. If not, finish before you scroll.

Ready for the results…

- The words you used to describe your color is how you see yourself.

- The words to describe your animal is how others see you.

- The words to describe your water is how you view love.