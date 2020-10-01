Take A Quick And Fun Personality Test

October 1, 2020
A “personality test” has been going viral on Tik Tok thanks to songwriter Savannah Outen. She was given this easy 3 question quiz by an Uber driver and recently shared it online. People are raving about how accurate the results are.

Before you take the test a few things to note:

  • You will need to write down your answers.
  • After you answer a question you are not allowed to go back and change it.
  • Once you know the reason behind the questions it could change your answers, so don’t scroll down until you answer all three questions.
  • Let us know how accurate your test was!

 

Ready for the questions……

 

1. What is your favorite color?

 - Write 3 words that describe that color.

 

2. What is your favorite animal?

- Write 3 words to describe that animal.

 

3. What is your favorite form of water? (ex. Ocean, rain, river…..)

- Write 3 words to describe it.

 

Stop

Have you answered all the questions??? If so, keep going. If not, finish before you scroll.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ready for the results…

- The words you used to describe your color is how you see yourself.

- The words to describe your animal is how others see you.

- The words to describe your water is how you view love.

 

