Thank You Wolfpack Team!

This year’s Out Of The Darkness Experience looked a little different but still did a lot of good. Thanks to all of you we had the biggest team we’ve ever had and raised more money than ever for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Our goal was $2000 and we raised over $2600. To everyone who “Walked with the Wolfpack”. Thank you!!

If you missed the Out Of The Darkness ceremony, here it is….

Here is the honor bead ceremony...

Just because the Out Of The Darkness Experience is over doesn't mean you can't continue to help. Click here to find out how or to learn more about the AFSP.

- Emily Raines