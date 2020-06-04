The Best And Easiest Whole 30 Recipes

The Whole 30 diet is a program where you do not consume; added sugar, alcohol, grains, most forms of legumes, dairy, carrageenan, MSG, or sulfites, for 30 days.

I started Whole 30 after my Chick-fil-A challenge. After eating fast food for 115 days, I thought my body could use a break. Slow Joe and his wife did this program at the beginning of the year and enjoyed the results. Everything I have learned from Whole 30 has been done through google. I haven’t spent any money on a cookbook or anything else. My google search is mainly “Can you eat __(insert random food)___ on Whole 30?” LOL

Now that I am halfway through, I have to say I am loving it! Although I do occasional have cravings for soda or candy, I am more satisfied than I thought I would be. Because this program doesn’t count calories, you can eat as much as you want. NO HANGER!! The food is also delicious!

I am a beginner in the kitchen but have had no trouble cooking up great, Whole 30 meals. I’ve put together a list of my favorite so far. Again I got all these from google, so shout out to the amazing chefs that put these recipes together.

Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles – We make our own zoodles but you can also buy the precut ones. Of the non-crockpot meals I’ve made, this was my favorite. It was only enough for Andrew and me so if you are cooking for more people you will need to up the recipe.

Crock Pot Turkey Bolognese Sauce with Zucchini Noodles – I liked this so much I will continue to make it post Whole 30. I am actually making it again this weekend. We are going to try it with butternut squash noodles next time. The first time we made our own zoodles but you can buy the precut.

Slow Cooker Peach Chicken with Basil – This is my favorite crockpot dish so far. We ate it with cauliflower rice. I also ate the leftovers the next day by itself and it was still great!

Garlic Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon – We ate this as a side with tilapia. For the fish, I just buy it frozen. Put 2 pieces on a baking sheet with a little “Everything Bagel” seasoning. Heat the oven at 450 for 20 minutes.

Breakfast Fried Cauliflower Rice – We have had this for both breakfast and dinner. It’s great any time of day.

For a snack or dessert we have a Larabar. Not all Larabars are Whole 30 approved so you should read the ingredients. Our favorites are Cashew Cookie, Coconut Cream Pie, Cinnamon Roll and Banana Bread.

If you have any recipes or suggestions for Whole 30, I’d love to hear them. Email me at Emily@SeattleWolf.com

- Emily Raines