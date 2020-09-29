The Best Halloween Decoration EVER!!

People on social media are going wild right now for a Halloween decoration from Home Depot . . . it's a giant 12-FOOT SKELETON you put in your front yard.

the Home Depot giant skeleton is the only good thing to collectively happen to us this year. I love him. pic.twitter.com/hc2SoG4Ytg — Ash +1 (@ashleyeleanor) September 24, 2020

I will do whatever it takes to acquire the giant home depot skeleton pic.twitter.com/cq3TiuQdTQ — K☢️MPANY (@Kompanymusic) September 25, 2020

apparently this is a home depot skeleton you can buy and now it’s my only goal of 2020 to have my very own skelly pic.twitter.com/y7Wx1GXvZp — carbsley (@carbsley) September 26, 2020

They cost $300, but they're temporarily sold out right now. You can still snag one on Ebay but it'll coast you a pretty penny. I'm not going to lie, I love that they are sold out. Although I'm all about this big guy, my boyfriend was begging to get him. We do NOT have the space to store him the other 11 months of the year. So we will just have to enjoy seeing him in other's yards. So if you were lucky enough to get one please show us! Tag @seattlewolf on social media.