The Best Halloween Decoration EVER!!

September 29, 2020
People on social media are going wild right now for a Halloween decoration from Home Depot . . . it's a giant 12-FOOT SKELETON you put in your front yard. 

 

They cost $300, but they're temporarily sold out right now. You can still snag one on Ebay but it'll coast you a pretty penny. I'm not going to lie, I love that they are sold out. Although I'm all about this big guy, my boyfriend was begging to get him. We do NOT have the space to store him the other 11 months of the year. So we will just have to enjoy seeing him in other's yards. So if you were lucky enough to get one please show us! Tag @seattlewolf on social media.

 

