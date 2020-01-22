The Latest Netflix Obsession

I watched ‘Cheer’ on Netflix a few weeks ago and became obsessed. I watched the entire series in one day. Then that weekend I made my boyfriend watch the whole thing with me again. If you haven’t ever seen it, you NEED to!!! It looks like I’m not the only one obsessed with the show….

Reese Witherspoon -

At the end of #Cheer, when La’Darius’s brother started crying , and Morgan’s grandparents figured out how to stream the competition and Lexi nailed her tumbling pass , and Jerry nailed all his stunts, I cried big baby tears. --Great show @netflix ! --⭐️ — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 21, 2020

Chrissy Teigen –

I just finished it in a day and have begun my instagram stalking of the athletes. as the cheer kids say, I went full out https://t.co/PaP8e80ErF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 10, 2020

JJ Watt -

Kealia: I’ve heard people say CHEER on Netflix is really good, we should watch it.



Me: I guess we can give it a shot.



Me 2 episodes in: JERRY HARRIS IS THE HEART AND SOUL OF NAVARRO COLLEGE CHEERLEADING. IF HE DOESN’T MAKE THE MAT, I WILL RIOT. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020

Gabrielle Union -

Bring It On. But I'm biased ----‍♀️ Also "But I'm A Cheerleader" was everything. And #Cheer on Netflix is my latest cheerleading obsession https://t.co/A28cEDKfBO — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 15, 2020

If you are wondering what makes the show so good? It’s because it has everything. You will laugh, cry, get angry, and jump for joy. You can’t help but fall in love with all the cheerleaders. I want to adopt Morgan. Jerry is my favorite person in the world!! And poor Lexi, bless her heart.

If you have seen the show and can’t get enough of it, you can catch the group on Ellen tomorrow!

- Emily Raines