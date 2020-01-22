The Latest Netflix Obsession

January 22, 2020
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister
Cheerleader
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

I watched ‘Cheer’ on Netflix a few weeks ago and became obsessed. I watched the entire series in one day. Then that weekend I made my boyfriend watch the whole thing with me again. If you haven’t ever seen it, you NEED to!!! It looks like I’m not the only one obsessed with the show….

 

Reese Witherspoon -

Chrissy Teigen –

 

JJ Watt -

Gabrielle Union -

If you are wondering what makes the show so good? It’s because it has everything. You will laugh, cry, get angry, and jump for joy. You can’t help but fall in love with all the cheerleaders. I want to adopt Morgan. Jerry is my favorite person in the world!! And poor Lexi, bless her heart.

 

If you have seen the show and can’t get enough of it, you can catch the group on Ellen tomorrow!

 

- Emily Raines

 

 

Tags: 
Netflix

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday January 23rd, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday January 22nd, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday January 17th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Bethany Live Love Dance_mixdown Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday January 16th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday January 15th, 2020 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes