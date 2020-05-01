The Morning Wolfpack Battle Of The Country Quarantunes
May 1, 2020
After a weeks of narrowing it down and tons of votes we finally have the winner of the first ever Morning Wolfpack "Battle Of The Country Quarantunes".
We started with 32 song titles that describe this crazy time we are living in. And the winner is.....
Congrats to Thomas Rhett - Life Changes.
Here are the rest of the great quarantune song titles that Life Changes had to battle:
- People Are Crazy - Billy Currington (Runner-up)
- House Party – Sam Hunt
- The House That Built Me - Miranda Lambert
- Home - Dierks Bentley
- All To Myself – Dan + Shay
- So Lonesome I Could Cry - Hank Williams
- Alcohol – Brad Paisley
- Road Less Traveled - Lauren Alaina
- Stay - Florida Georgia Line
- It Won’t Be Like This For Long - Darius Rucker
- Wasted Time - Keith Urban
- Drinking Alone - Carrie Underwood
- Country Roads (Take Me Home)" - John Denver
- Lonely If You Are - Chase Rice
- Lose My Mind - Brett Eldredge
- Honey I’m Home – Shania Twain
- Homemade - Jake Owen
- Drink In My Hand - Eric Church
- The Fear of Being Alone - Reba
- Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs
- Stuck Like Glue - Sugarland
- Why We Drink - Justin Moore
- Don’t You Wanna Stay – Jason Aldean
- I Hope - Gabby Barrett
- Day Drinking – Little Big Town
- Home - Blake Shelton
- Sleep Without You - Brett Young
- Keeping My Distance – Martina McBride
- Hide The Wine - Carly Pearce
- Home Alone Tonight - Luke Bryan
- One Man Band - Old Dominion