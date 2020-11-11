The Morning Wolfpack Thanks Our Veterans

We recieved so many wonderful texts this morning that we had to share them...

I'm Sheena- My mom, Jane Gu lliver, severed 23 years in the army and worked with soldiers as a drug and alcohol counselor and many other mental health related roles at JBLM..

At 93 years of age, my Great Uncle, Harold Bray, is the youngest of the 7 remaining survivors of the USS Indianapolis sinking 75 years ago. He awoke to his ship being torpedoed and sinking rapidly and then left floating in shark infested waters with his crew mates for several days. Happy Veterans Day to him, my family and friends that have served, as well as to all the other Veterans out there listening to the Wolf. Thank you for your service.

My name is Jade Cobb Rick Cobb- Army He was a amazing man who just passed away in September he was an awesome uncle and he will be missed and remembered by everyone who met him

Jordan from puyallup I wanna give a shout out to my buddy terren Preston for his service in the navy

I am shallen Hogan. Veteran shout out to my grandfather Eugene g. Hogan. 1919-1999 master Sergent in the air force. He was in world War 2, Korean War and Vietnam. He was a fighter pilot shot down in world War too. He crashed landed on and island and saved his crew. True America hero!!

Jeff in Issaquah - Served from March 85- Nov 07 in the US Coast Guard.

My dad William Roberts lost his father at 16, his mother told him time to man up. Joined the Army as a Airborne Ranger in 1965, retired as a Major 20 years later. He's been a preacher for the last 30 years Thanks Dad.

Lori in Lacey - Shout out to my husband Marine Srg Wayne Shepherd. He was in boot camp on 9/11 and served two tours in Iraq. Semper fi

Edwin. Im from fife - My dad served 22 years in the army. I am currently on my fourth. We built a memorial for all members of our family that served in our courtyard. It dates back to WW2

Deanna Wybenga - Happy Veterans Day!!!!! A big shout out to my dad, Dave served in the Navy. My big brother, Alan, little sister Christy, served in the Navy and my two sons Glen served in the Army and Gary served in the Marines. THANK YOU.

Celeste in Enumclaw - Missing all the great events this year. Thank you for honoring our veterans. Shout-out to my favorite Marine Veterans: My parents, Roy and Barbara, and my boyfriend, Jeff!! My life is filled with many more veterans, but these 3 are my favorites. Thank you for honoring them!

Nichole in Renton - Happy Veterans Day to my Dad, Chris. He served as a mechanic in the army. Thank you Dad and to all service members.

Cherie from Gig Harbor. My grandfather was in the army and stationed in Germany. My father also in the Army in Germany had just met my mom. My mom invited my dad to the NCO Club/restaurant for breakfast to meet my grandpa. My dad was getting coffee and turned around too quickly and spilled his coffee down the front of my grandpa's uniform! He still let my mom marry my dad! That was 60 years ago!

My friend Chris was a helicopter gunner in the Middle East. One of those guys shooting out the side door. He would tell us crazy stories around the camp fire in a jokingly way but unfortunately it really has messed him up. I pray for him everyday. I'm thankful he served but honestly sometimes wished he hadn't. Get well brother.

Nick in Puyallup - My parents are Monica and Jeff Delvaux both retired, my brother Matt did 4 years and I'm at 17 years. All Army.

Dave - Proud my godson who is about to graduate from basic. Proud of you Andrew in the marines.

Thank you to all our Veterans!!!