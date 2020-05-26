The One Chef You Should Follow On Social Media!
May 26, 2020
If you are looking for something cute and entertaining to add to your Instagram timeline you HAVE to follow @Kobe-yn! Little Kobe is a one year old chef. Not only is he adorable, he now has over 1.5 million followers!
Its a steak and potatoes night for us! I helped my mom make gravy too! Also, I learned that when you talk to the spices in a monster voice, it scares the flavor out of them!
