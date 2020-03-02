The Wolf Secret Sound is NOT....

The Wolf Secret Sound

March 2, 2020
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister
Wolf Blog

Hey, Wolfpack! We’re giving you a shot at an amazing Disneyland® Resort vacation! If you can guess the Wolf Secret Sound EXACTLY you’ll get:

A family prize pack to Disneyland® Resort including airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the park!

To play - Listen weekdays at 6:50am and 8:50am for the cue to call us at (206) 421-WOLF, and if you're the 12th caller, you'll have the chance to guess what the Wolf Secret Sound is.

 

Here are the wrong guesses so far:

  • Crushing a water bottle
  • Walking on bubble wrap
  • Crinkling a chip bag
  • Opening a package of Lemon-Ups Girl Scout cookies

Remember these are WRONG guesses so make sure you come up with something different if you want to win.

 

For full rules click here.

Download the RADIO.COM app for your smart phone and “favorite” 100.7 The Wolf.

 

Secret Sound
disneyland

