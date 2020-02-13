The Wolf Watershed Secret Sound is NOT....

Hey, Wolfpack! We’re giving you a shot at the ultimate VIP Watershed Experience! If you can guess the Wolf Watershed Secret Sound EXACTLY you’ll get:

A pair of 3-day Watershed passes, but you will also win a Premier Camping pass AND meet and greets for Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, and Thomas Rhett!!

To play - Listen weekdays at 6:50am and 8:50am for the cue to call us at (206) 421-WOLF, and if you're the 12th caller, you'll have the chance to guess what the Wolf Watershed Secret Sound is.

Here are the wrong guesses so far:

A glass water bottle

A metal pipe rolling on the ground

Remember these are WRONG guesses so make sure you come up with something different if you want to win.

Download the RADIO.COM app for your smart phone and “favorite” 100.7 The Wolf.