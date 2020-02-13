The Wolf Watershed Secret Sound is NOT....

Wolf Watershed Secret Sound

February 13, 2020
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister
Hey, Wolfpack! We’re giving you a shot at the ultimate VIP Watershed Experience! If you can guess the Wolf Watershed Secret Sound EXACTLY you’ll get:

A pair of 3-day Watershed passes, but you will also win a Premier Camping pass AND meet and greets for Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, and Thomas Rhett!! 

To play - Listen weekdays at 6:50am and 8:50am for the cue to call us at (206) 421-WOLF, and if you're the 12th caller, you'll have the chance to guess what the Wolf Watershed Secret Sound is.

 

Here are the wrong guesses so far:

  • A glass water bottle
  • A metal pipe rolling on the ground

 

Remember these are WRONG guesses so make sure you come up with something different if you want to win.

 

For full rules click here.

