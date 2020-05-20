There Is A New Bird On The Box!
May 20, 2020
Kellogg's has given Toucan Sam a makeover. Now when you see a box of Froot Loops you will see a revamped Sam.
Here is the old Sam...
Delicious and eco-friendly?! For a limited time, new special edition @frootloops straws are available at @kelloggsnyc. Find out how you can make them at home - link in bio!
And here is the new Sam...
Explore the excitingly colorful and frooty Froot Loops world #ThroughTheLoop
Based on the internet's reaction, no one likes it. It's funny. You never know how much you like something until it's gone. What do you think of the new Sam?