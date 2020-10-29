True Ghost Stories From The Morning Wolfpack

October 29, 2020
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister
Halloween, ghosts
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Matt McAllister doesn’t believe in ghosts but I do! My Mom’s house in haunted and I have seen things that can only be explained by super natural events. Clocks being thrown across the room, stacks of folded towels moving to another location, footsteps, and more. In order to get Matt to believe I asked for others that have experiences to share what they have been through or seen. I have to tell you, their stories are better than mine!

We didn’t make Matt believe this year, but that doesn’t mean I’m giving up. There is always next year!

- Emily Raines

Tags: 
Halloween
Ghost Stories

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Level 3 Aerospace Fabricator Becka - 11-4-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Metal Scrapyard Accounts Payable and Benefits Manager Krista - 11-3-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Post Surgical Nurse Katie - 11-2-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Pharmaceutical Company Medical Science Liaison Rachel - 10-30-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Oil Refinery Security Guard Brian - 10-29-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Elevator Technician Michael - 10-28-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes