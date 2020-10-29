True Ghost Stories From The Morning Wolfpack

Matt McAllister doesn’t believe in ghosts but I do! My Mom’s house in haunted and I have seen things that can only be explained by super natural events. Clocks being thrown across the room, stacks of folded towels moving to another location, footsteps, and more. In order to get Matt to believe I asked for others that have experiences to share what they have been through or seen. I have to tell you, their stories are better than mine!

We didn’t make Matt believe this year, but that doesn’t mean I’m giving up. There is always next year!

- Emily Raines