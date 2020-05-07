Two Huge Country Stars Are Headed To The Big Screen

May 7, 2020
Kane Brown

Kane Brown seems to be the king of collaborations this week. First with Chris Young. Now it's Thomas Rhett. He and Thomas  teased a new collaboration, “On Me,” which will be featured on the soundtrack to the new Scooby Doo animated flick “Scoob!”

The track will also feature Ava Max. Both guys are excited to be a part of a movie the whole family can enjoy.

