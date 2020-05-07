Two Huge Country Stars Are Headed To The Big Screen
Kane Brown seems to be the king of collaborations this week. First with Chris Young. Now it's Thomas Rhett. He and Thomas teased a new collaboration, “On Me,” which will be featured on the soundtrack to the new Scooby Doo animated flick “Scoob!”
The whole family is excited for this one! New track “On Me” with @kanebrown_music & @avamax from the @scoob soundtrack out 5/15. Pre-save now at link in bio!
The track will also feature Ava Max. Both guys are excited to be a part of a movie the whole family can enjoy.