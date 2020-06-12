What Do You Think Of The New Pringles??

Pringles and Wendy’s have teamed up to create Baconator-flavored chips.

Wendy’s Baconator is quite the burger. It’s made up of a half-pound of beef, American cheese, six pieces of Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo.

Pringles Baconator will only be available for a limited time. Look for them to be hitting stores across the country this month.

If you want to compare the chips to the real deal, you are in luck. Every can of Baconator Pringles comes with a code that can be used to get a free Wendy’s Baconator, Son of Baconator, or Breakfast Baconator with purchase when you order through the Wendy’s app.