Which Country Artist Won Halloween??

November 2, 2020
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister
Halloween, pumpkins
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Just because Halloween was a little different this year, it didn't stop your favorite artists from dressing up. Who do you think had the best costume??

Jason Aldean -

Happy Halloween from the “Exotic Aldeans” -- -- -- -- --

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Kelsea Ballerini -

I need to speak to the manager of 2020... #happyhalloween #karensofinstagram

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Thomas Rhett -

The whole fam (Hocus Pocus cast--✨) on Halloween ---- ----

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

Hope everyone had a fun Halloween!The last pic of Ada James is kinda creepy

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Lauren Alaina -

Had a WAFFLE lot of fun with my favorite ALL STARS for Waffleween. I have never felt more myself for a costume than I did being a @wafflehouseofficial waitress. You best believe it was catered by Waffle House, and all my dreams came true. -- -- --

A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on

Tyler Hubbard -

This is what happens when you let your 2 year old decide what you’re going to be for Halloween. #woody #toystory

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on

Brett Young -

HAPPY HALLOWEEN -- // Presley said she wanted to dress up twice. Which is your fave? Swee’Pea, or Ring Master?

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

Russell Dickerson -

Hi-ho, the derry-o The farmer ‘n the cow --

A post shared by Kailey Dickerson (@kaileydickerson) on

Luke Bryan -

Who cut the cheese @linabryan3? #happyhalloween

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

Charles Kelly -

#deadliestcatch @cassiemkelley

A post shared by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on

They all are great. It's hard to pick a winner.

- Emily Raines

 

 

Tags: 
Halloween
Halloween Costumes

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Level 3 Aerospace Fabricator Becka - 11-4-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Metal Scrapyard Accounts Payable and Benefits Manager Krista - 11-3-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Post Surgical Nurse Katie - 11-2-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Pharmaceutical Company Medical Science Liaison Rachel - 10-30-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Oil Refinery Security Guard Brian - 10-29-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Elevator Technician Michael - 10-28-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes