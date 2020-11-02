Which Country Artist Won Halloween??

Just because Halloween was a little different this year, it didn't stop your favorite artists from dressing up. Who do you think had the best costume??

Jason Aldean -

Kelsea Ballerini -

Thomas Rhett -

Lauren Alaina -

Tyler Hubbard -

Brett Young -

Russell Dickerson -

Luke Bryan -

Charles Kelly -

#deadliestcatch @cassiemkelley A post shared by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

They all are great. It's hard to pick a winner.

- Emily Raines