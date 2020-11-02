Which Country Artist Won Halloween??
Just because Halloween was a little different this year, it didn't stop your favorite artists from dressing up. Who do you think had the best costume??
Jason Aldean -
Kelsea Ballerini -
I need to speak to the manager of 2020... #happyhalloween #karensofinstagram
Thomas Rhett -
Hope everyone had a fun Halloween!The last pic of Ada James is kinda creepy
Lauren Alaina -
Had a WAFFLE lot of fun with my favorite ALL STARS for Waffleween. I have never felt more myself for a costume than I did being a @wafflehouseofficial waitress. You best believe it was catered by Waffle House, and all my dreams came true. -- -- --
Tyler Hubbard -
This is what happens when you let your 2 year old decide what you’re going to be for Halloween. #woody #toystory
Brett Young -
HAPPY HALLOWEEN -- // Presley said she wanted to dress up twice. Which is your fave? Swee’Pea, or Ring Master?
Russell Dickerson -
Luke Bryan -
Charles Kelly -
They all are great. It's hard to pick a winner.
- Emily Raines