You Can Drink Your Favorite Snack

March 11, 2020
Hostess is releasing a line of ready to drink lattes based on your favorite snacks.

Holy Moly, what on EARTH have I been doing drinking regular coffee when I could be drinking all my favorite childhood snacks. -- New Hostess Iced Lattes in Twinkies, SnoBalls, HoneyBun, and Ding Dong flavors. DING DONG FLAVORS! What a time to be alive. Coming to retailers this April.

A post shared by JunkBanter.com (@junkbanter) on

 

The flavors include Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Honey Bun, and Sno Balls. The Ding Dong will be chocolate with a hint of vanilla, while the Twinkie will have a golden sponge cake flavor. Honey Bun will have that sweet honey flavor you love and Sno Ball is a mix of coconut and chocolate cake. The drinks are set to be released in April. Which will you try first??

