You Can Drink Your Favorite Snack

Hostess is releasing a line of ready to drink lattes based on your favorite snacks.

The flavors include Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Honey Bun, and Sno Balls. The Ding Dong will be chocolate with a hint of vanilla, while the Twinkie will have a golden sponge cake flavor. Honey Bun will have that sweet honey flavor you love and Sno Ball is a mix of coconut and chocolate cake. The drinks are set to be released in April. Which will you try first??

