You Can Now Design Your Own Oreo!!

You can now customize your own Oreos online. You actually have two different choices on how to customize. The first is just to choose the creme filling color. You pick from eight different colors; red, green, purple, orange, blue, yellow, white, and pink.

The second option is design. Your cookies can be covered in white or classic fudge. Then you can add sprinkles if you like. If you want to get real fancy you can add text or a photo!

These cool personal cookies are a great gift, party favor, Instagram like getter, or Saturday night junk food filler.

- Emily Raines