You Know You Are From Washington When...
January 21, 2020
- Anna - You have no less than 15 different coats! Rain proof, wind proof, snowboard/ski jacket, gortex, car coat, lightweight, heavy weight, and everything in between!
- Sarah - "The mountain's out" makes perfect sense as a weather forecast.
- Tonia - You sit in over an hour of traffic.
- you have dogs instead of kids
- Teresa - You see someone with an umbrella and you think “they aren’t from around here”!
- Maya - The rain doesn't bother you
- eating a bag of Dicks isn't an insult. Best burgers around
- Christine - You can say words like Puyallup, Nisqually, Stillaguamish, Quileute, and Snoqualmie properly and know where to find them on a map.
- Christie - You know how to pronounce geoduck
- Jess - When you smell the aroma of Tacoma.
- Alissa - Windshield wipers are the most important part on your car!
- Flo - You live in "Seattle" because no one knows anywhere else
- Jarita - Baseball cap and hoodie is normal attire year round
- Anna - You reference Tacoma by saying “Tacoma aroma”
- Desirae - Don't bother straightening your curly hair.
- Frank - It's raining in your front yard but not your back yard.
- Chris - You are okay buying a house without air conditioning
- You go through using, windshield wipers, heat, defrost, and a/c on any one car ride
- Jennifer - It takes you a hour to drive 10 miles.