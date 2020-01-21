You Know You Are From Washington When...

You know you are from Washington when..... Anna - You have no less than 15 different coats! Rain proof, wind proof, snowboard/ski jacket, gortex, car coat, lightweight, heavy weight, and everything in between!

Sarah - "The mountain's out" makes perfect sense as a weather forecast.

Tonia - You sit in over an hour of traffic.

you have dogs instead of kids

Teresa - You see someone with an umbrella and you think “they aren’t from around here”!

Maya - The rain doesn't bother you

eating a bag of Dicks isn't an insult. Best burgers around

Christine - You can say words like Puyallup, Nisqually, Stillaguamish, Quileute, and Snoqualmie properly and know where to find them on a map.

Christie - You know how to pronounce geoduck

Jess - When you smell the aroma of Tacoma.

Alissa - Windshield wipers are the most important part on your car!

Flo - You live in "Seattle" because no one knows anywhere else

Jarita - Baseball cap and hoodie is normal attire year round

Anna - You reference Tacoma by saying “Tacoma aroma”

Desirae - Don't bother straightening your curly hair.

Frank - It's raining in your front yard but not your back yard.

Chris - You are okay buying a house without air conditioning

You go through using, windshield wipers, heat, defrost, and a/c on any one car ride

Jennifer - It takes you a hour to drive 10 miles.