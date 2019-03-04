With Help From His Wife, Thomas Rhett Debuts TWO New Songs On SNL

With help from his wife, Lauren, Thomas Rhett debuted TWO new songs Saturday Night!

Thomas Rhett was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, this last Saturday. He sang not one, but TWO new songs!

The song you've heard on The Wolf, "Look What God Gave Her".

Video of Thomas Rhett: Look What God Gave Her (Live) - SNL

And another new song called, "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time"!

Video of Thomas Rhett: Don&#039;t Threaten Me with a Good Time (Live) - SNL

Thomas wasn't all alone though, he brought his wife, Lauren along for the fun as well! She even helped him remeber his lines!

@laur_akins A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 2, 2019 at 7:11pm PST

His song, "Look What God Gave Her" is written about his wife, Lauren. SO sweet! One of our favorite couples in Country Music!