With Help From His Wife, Thomas Rhett Debuts TWO New Songs On SNL

Thomas Rhett Sang Two New Songs On Saturday Night Live

March 4, 2019

With help from his wife, Lauren, Thomas Rhett debuted TWO new songs Saturday Night! 

Thomas Rhett was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, this last Saturday. He sang not one, but TWO new songs! 

The song you've heard on The Wolf, "Look What God Gave Her". 

 

And another new song called, "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time"! 

 

 

 

Thomas wasn't all alone though, he brought his wife, Lauren along for the fun as well! She even helped him remeber his lines! 

@laur_akins

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

His song, "Look What God Gave Her" is written about his wife, Lauren. SO sweet! One of our favorite couples in Country Music! 

Tags: 
Thomas Rhett
Saturday Night Live

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday February 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday February 27th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday February 26th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday February 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes