1THING: Brooks & Dunn Commit to Saving the Beaches for World Oceans Month

“I feel like littering is our biggest problem as the human race.”

June brings with it the official start of summer. As weather warms up and schools let out, families and friends are planning beach days to make the most of the sunshine. While we’re hitting up the coast, there’s one thing that’s a surefire way to ruin any oceanfront view: litter.

Even more importantly than being the kickoff to summer, June is World Oceans Month. The month-long celebration is headed by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an agency within the US Department of Commerce focused on the condition of the ocean.

Khalid, Tove Lo, Brooks & Dunn, and Of Monsters and Men are all joining in on the celebration by calling out people that litter. They’re also committing to do 1THING to change their own habits and lessen their environmental impact.

Small steps can make a huge impact. From recycling to educating others, see what some of our favorite artists are pledging to do and join them in being more environmentally conscious for World Oceans Month!