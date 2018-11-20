Billboard’s Women In Music Event to Honor SZA, Hayley Kiyoko, and Kacey Musgraves

Along with recognizing Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, and Cyndi Lauper

November 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
SZA, Hayley Kiyoko, Kacey Musgraves

PictureGroup / Press Association / Sipa

Billboard recently revealed that Ariana Grande would be named their Woman of the Year, honoring the hard-working and perseverant star with the well-deserved title. Now, they've revealed some of the other incredible ladies they’re giving props to at their 13th annual Women in Music event. 

Related: Ariana Grande to be Honored as Billboard's Woman of the Year

Names being recognized include SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monáe, and Cyndi Lauper

SZA is being recognized with rule breaker award, a nod to her fearless message that spreads a sense of empowerment to young people across the globe. Her 2017 album Ctrl broke the mold and smashed expectations with its positive message and dynamic vision. 

Similarly, Janelle Monáe is being recognized with the trailblazer award for her contributions to redefining how black women are represented in the media. 

Kacey Musgraves is being presented the innovator award for her work in breaking down genres, earning her a spot on tour with Harry Styles and chart-topping album Golden Hour

Hayley Kiyoko will receive the rising star award in honor of her progressive debut album, Expectations. From directing her own music videos to writing songs to acting as a spokesperson for the LGBTQ community, Hayley’s dedication and impact is undeniable. 

Along with recognizing newcomers, Billboard is honoring Cyndi Lauper with the icon award. The pop legend is a national treasure and, along with her timeless music, has delivered countless positive changes that span far beyond music. 

The Women In Music’s red carpet pre-show is set to be broadcast live from Billboard's Twitter from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

 

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
Billboard Women in Music
Hayley Kiyoko
SZA
Kacey Musgraves
Cyndi Lauper
Janelle Monae

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: Fans Get Naked at Kip Moore; CMA Predictions; Thanksgiving Turkey Ice Cream DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday November 9th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday November 8th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes