Carrie Underwood Celebrates Father’s Day With Heartfelt Note to Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher, and their two sons have the sweetest family dynamic. To celebrate Father’s Day, the country songstress shared a super sweet photo of their life outside of the spotlight.

“Your boys sure do love you and are are so lucky to have you!” Carrie wrote in the caption of a photo showing the shenanigans that happens between her boys. Mike Fisher is being ferociously attacked while sitting on the couch of what appears to be their tour bus.

Isaiah, 4, wraps toy nunchucks around his dad’s head as 5-month-old Jacob just attempts to mind his business. The newest addition to their family, Jacob Bryan Fisher, was born January 21. Carrie has refrained from sharing photos of Jacob other than glimpses of his little baby feet since her announcement of his birth.

“To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!” Carrie wrote in her ode to husband Mike. See the adorably hilarious photo that perfectly sums up their family above.

Carrie made the most of Father’s Day weekend with a trip to Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA on her day off Friday, June 14. “Isaiah got to see some of his furry monster friends and we got to watch him love every minute! I think even Jacob had fun! “ Carrie wrote of their busy day that included a parade, rides, and lots of hugging.