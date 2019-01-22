Garth Brooks Has 'Fun' With Album Details in Weekly ‘Inside Studio G’ Live Chat

January 22, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Garth Brooks appears on the 52nd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee

Garth Brooks is having a whole lot of Fun on his upcoming album.  

The Country Music Hall of Fame star is slowly continuing to unveil more details about his highly-anticipated album. After sharing that he’s interested in recording a full live duets album with wife Trisha Yearwood, Garth is shifting his focus back to an upcoming solo project.

In his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook livestream, he unveiled that the title of his album is Fun. While a release date hasn’t been shared yet, it’s expected in spring of this year and he's said recording should be wrapped up by the end of this week. 

 

Set to include already-released singles "All Day Long" and "Stronger Than Me," he says that many of the ideas for the album were sparked by the fact that “making it has been such a fun process to go through.” Writing has been fit into his touring schedule and his spring stadium tour, set to kick off on March 9, is sure to include the debut of new songs.

