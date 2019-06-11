Granger Smith Releases Tribute T-Shirt After Tragic Death of Son

Last week, Granger Smith revealed that his youngest son had died in a tragic accident. After sharing the heartbreaking news, sources later confirmed that the cause of death was a drowning. River Smith was just three years old.

As a tribute to his beloved son, Granger is releasing a T-shirt in his honor. The shirt released through his clothing brand, Yee Yee Apparel, is River’s favorite color and features an excavator with “Riv” written across the side.

“This shirt has a Yee Yee Excavator on it (Riv's favorite thing to do was watch excavators scoop up dirt) and is red- Riv's favorite color,” the brand captioned the Instagram post.

Along with being a touching nod to his son, the shirt also benefits a great cause. 100% of proceeds with go towards the hospital that cared for River before he passed away on June 6.

“100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go to Dell Childrens Medical Center in honor of River Kelly Smith. River was Granger and Amber Smith's youngest son who tragically passed away on June 6, 2019. He was cared for by the wonderful staff at Dell Childrens before he passed away.”

The River Smith Tribute Shirt is available for purchase here for $21.99.