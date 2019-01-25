Hunter Hayes Returns With the Optimistic and Upbeat “Heartbreak”

Listen to his first official single in three years

January 25, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Hunter Hayes is positive and refreshed on his first radio single since 2016.

Related: Hunter Hayes Releases Honest New Track, "Dear God"

Following one-off tracks like the vulnerable “Dear God,” Hunter is finding silver linings in pain with the brand-new “Heartbreak.”

“Heartbreak” is an upbeat track that kicks off the country singer’s next era. A rhythmic acoustic guitar carries Hunter’s warm vocals through his quest to find true love. “If it gets me to you, then it ain’t wasted time,” he sings about his past troubles with love and loss.

In a statement, Hunter dove into the unconventional take on failed relationships. “I wanted this song to turn that feeling around for people and remind them not to let someone walk out the door with your happiness and your self-worth,” he explained of the hurt felt after breakups.  

The Hayes-written song is expected to be the first piece of an upcoming album.

Tags: 
Hunter Hayes
Heartbreak

Recent Podcast Audio
Live. Love. Dance! Welcomes SeaGal Kylie Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday January 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday January 24th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday January 23rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday January 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance! Special Guest Amina Kapusuzoglu Live. Love. Dance!
View More Episodes