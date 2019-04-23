Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Share New Wedding Photos After Announcing Pregnancy

The newlyweds are revisiting their special day

April 23, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Katelyn Jae and Kane Brown backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Matt Winkelmeyer

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown are looking forward to an incredible first year of marriage. After officially tying the knot around six months ago, the two finally have more photos to share from their stunning day.

Oh yeah, and did we mention they announced that they’re expecting their first child?

“Finally got our wedding photos 6 months later” Brown captioned an adorable photo of their special day.

View this post on Instagram

Finally got our wedding photos 6 months later ----

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on

We can't get enough of this sweet couple and we're more than excited to meet Baby Brown. 

Katelyn also posted photos to her account. Her bridal party looks stunning in dusty blue dresses that fit perfectly with their winter wedding vibes. See her new photos along with some previously shared snaps below.

View this post on Instagram

girl squad game strong ----

A post shared by k a t e l y n b r o w n (@katejae_) on

View this post on Instagram

happy girl --

A post shared by k a t e l y n b r o w n (@katejae_) on

View this post on Instagram

KB² --

A post shared by k a t e l y n b r o w n (@katejae_) on

Kane Brown

