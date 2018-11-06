Lauren Alaina, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, and More Perform on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

From Chris Janson’s Elvis cover to the debut of Cole’s new single

November 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Cole Swindell, Lauren Alaina and Chris Janson

Admedia / Press Association

The November 5 episode of Dancing With the Stars packed the show’s stage with country flavor, bringing performances from Cole Swindell, Lauren Alaina, LANCO, Chris Janson, and Carly Pearce to country night. 

Cole Swindell took the stage to deliver brand-new single “Love You Too Late,” a heartfelt song accented by professional dancers twirling in front of him. 

Lauren Alaina brought her latest single to the stage. The nostalgic and upbeat “Ladies In the ‘90s” became the backdrop for a samba performance from model Alexis Ren and partner Alan Bersten

Chris Janson broke away from the trend of performing recent by delivering a cover of Elvis’ timeless classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” His vocals shine in this tune used for Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess’ waltz. 

LANCO and Carly Pearce also lent their talents to the show, performing their respective singles "Born to Love You" and "Every Little Thing" as soundtracks for the show’s contestants. 

