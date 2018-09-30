Original ‘Halloween’ Returns to Theaters

Celebrate the film's 40th anniversary

September 30, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Spooky pumpkin

© Sergey Serdyuk | Dreamstime.com

With the announcement of the upcoming Halloween reboot comes a treat for fans of OG horror films. Serial killer Michael Myers is back on your screens and ready to haunt your nightmares once again.

Related: 'Halloween' Sequel Trailer Returns Jamie Lee Curtis to Iconic Laurie Strode Role

The original Halloween film has just returned to theaters across the country, giving fans another chance to see the 1978 classic on the big screen. The iconic horror film has been digitally remastered, preparing fans for the sequel and celebrating the spooky season.

See where you can celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary with a list of theaters playing it here.

Watch the original trailer below:

Tags: 
Halloween

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday September 28th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday September 27th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday September 26th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday September 25th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Vacation Horror Stories, Momma Flo, & Toby Keith's Hoodie Habit DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday September 24th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes