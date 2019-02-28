Paramore’s Hayley Williams Joins Kacey Musgraves for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” Cover

Watch their perfect take on the iconic Cyndi Lauper track

February 28, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Hayley Williams and Kacey Musgraves

imageSPACE, Admedia

Kacey Musgraves is lovingly known by the internet as the “Yee Haw Queen.” After moments like singing all the words to Good Charlotte’s “The Anthem” on Instagram, covering Weezer, and fangirling at a Dashboard Confessional concert, we realized she’s also the Emo Queen.

At a hometown show in Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, Kacey surprised the crowd with the best guest appearance we could hope for. Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams danced onto the stage to join Kacey for a flawless performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

The iconic grove was given flawless harmonies, adorable dance moves, and country flare from the duo. The cover is one of a few that Kacey’s sprinkled into the setlist of her Oh, What A World Tour, following others like her rendition of Selena’s “Como la flor.”

Watch fan shot video of the incredible combo below:

