This Restaurant is Serving Buddy The Elf’s Infamously Disgusting Spaghetti

Have you ever wished you could eat like Buddy The Elf? We sure haven’t…

The loveable “elf” (spoiler: he’s not actually an elf) is known for only wanting to eat sweet foods. From Pop-Tarts to M&Ms to drinking straight syrup, here’s here for anything with way too much sugar.

One of the most famous scenes from the movie Elf shows Buddy preparing his super healthy breakfast. The Will Ferrell-played character puts basically every sugary item in the cabinets on top of leftover spaghetti pasta, including Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, and syrup.

From now until Christmas day, Chicago restaurant Miss Ricky's is serving Buddy’s “Spaghetti Sunday” for $15. The restaurant is housed inside Virgin Hotels Chicago and the incredible (incredibly disgusting?) dish was created by Executive Chef Moosah Reaume.

Worth the trip? Uh… we’ll let you decide for yourselves.