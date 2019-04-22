Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Weren’t Thrilled About His Easter Fishing Adventure

Plus an adorable Easter story from Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

April 22, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Thomas Rhett accepts the Male Artist of the Year award onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Kevin Winter, Getty

In a day filled with love and gratitude, Thomas Rhett celebrated Easter with a relaxed day with his super sweet family. His adorable daughters got fancy with some pastel dresses while their country star dad brought home a catch they honestly weren’t too excited about.

In a hilarious photo shared to Instagram, the Rhett family captured a perfect moment of disapproval. While Thomas poses with a fish we can safely assume he caught in the water behind him, daughters Ada and Willa aren’t shy about their disgust. He just wanted to show off his catch, but the girls were not having it.

“Clearly they love it,” Thomas joked in the caption of the holiday post.

Along with Rhett’s daughters being less than thrilled about his slimy catch, the country Easter stories continued with some help from another one of our favorite families. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher shared a heartwarming story about son Isaiah to Twitter.

“Isaiah’s bed time prayer finished with ‘Jesus thanks for going in the tomb and thanks for getting out all by yourself’” Fisher wrote of their four-year-old son’s understanding of the holiday. So sweet!

