Tim McGraw to Headline NFL Super Bowl Tailgate Party

He's bringing "Thought About You" to Atlanta's festivities

January 28, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Tim McGraw performs at BB&T Center

Ron Elkman

Tim McGraw is bringing a much-requested dose of country to the pre-Super Bowl festivities.

With the championship game right around the corner, the star-studded celebrations just keep getting better. Country star Tim McGraw was just announced as the headliner for the NFL’s Tailgate Party on Sunday, February 3.

The pre-game event is an official Super Bowl LIII show that will also feature a performance from soulful R&B singer Aloe Blacc. With halftime performers of Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, McGraw is leading the charge as the only country singer for the festivities.

His Atlanta performance is set to include recent single “Thought About You,” a reflective and sentimental track that’s expected to be included on his upcoming album alongside “Neon Church.”

 

 

tim mcgraw

