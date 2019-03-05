Tim McGraw Is Writing A Fitness Book!

We all LOVE Tim McGraw's muisc, but how about his health and fitness routine??

Tim's new book is call Grit & grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, the book is due out this November.

Just by looking at him, it is NO secret that Tim is in great shape!

But, Tim says that its not just his body that has gone through a transformation in the last ten years, "I've gone through a physical transformation in the last ten years, but it's not just my appearance that has changed. My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my realtionships are deeper"

Now, you may be thinking "I'm not even close to the shape Tim is in" but, thats okay because Tim says this book is for everybody, regardless of your fitness level! After facing some critcism for his drinking in 2008, Tim cut out alcohol and turned to fitness to calm his nerves before performing.

It must be working! Look how he still OWNS the stage!