Shannon discusses building character through the Travis Manion Foundation

Travis Manion Foundation Veteran of the Week 10/7

October 7, 2019
Categories: 
Vet of the Week

At the Travis Manion Foundation, character is key. TMF stresses the importance of uniting together, while striving to be the best versions of both ourselves and our communities. Travis Manion exemplified true leadership and heroism when he was killed by an enemy sniper in April of 2007. Tragedy may have struck in Manion’s efforts to save his wounded teammates, but his legacy lives on as a reminder to walk through life with noble character. This week and onwards, the Travis Manion Foundation salutes the service of Shannon Kelly. 

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday October 7th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Welcomes Boot Chick Susie Wright Live. Love. Dance!
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday October 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday October 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday October 2nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday October 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes