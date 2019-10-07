Travis Manion Foundation Veteran of the Week 10/7

At the Travis Manion Foundation, character is key. TMF stresses the importance of uniting together, while striving to be the best versions of both ourselves and our communities. Travis Manion exemplified true leadership and heroism when he was killed by an enemy sniper in April of 2007. Tragedy may have struck in Manion’s efforts to save his wounded teammates, but his legacy lives on as a reminder to walk through life with noble character. This week and onwards, the Travis Manion Foundation salutes the service of Shannon Kelly.