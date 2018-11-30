Walker Hayes "90's Country" Line Dance (Featuring Boot Boogie Babes)

A few months ago at Throwdown, I had the chance to spend some time with Walker Hayes. We talked about his kids and the darn things that they put up their noses and of course dancing!

Walker Hayes even shared a few dance moves with me.

Walker Hayes remembered the Boot Boogie Babes sister intermediate team, The Boot Girls from a viral video where we line danced to his number one hit "You Broke Up With Me" on South Lake Union in Seattle.

Video of &quot;You Broke Up With Me&quot; Line Dance (Walker Hayes) Boot Girls

We spoke about his new single "90's Country" and how much I love that song! It's got such an infectious beat. That's when Walker Hayes asked if I'd be willing to choreograph a dance to his song. Are you kidding?!!! I'm so on it! Here's what I came up with, and we hope he likes it as much as the Boot Boogie Babes love dancing to it!