Congrats To The Seattle Storm!!

September 13, 2018
Wingnut

Our Seattle Storm crushed it!

Congrats LADIES for bringing back the championship back to Seattle!

This is the best 7 minute highlight reel that I could find, watch them get it done!

Tags: 
Seattle Storm
wingnut
Championship

