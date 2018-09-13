Congrats To The Seattle Storm!!
September 13, 2018
Our Seattle Storm crushed it!
Congrats LADIES for bringing back the championship back to Seattle!
This is the best 7 minute highlight reel that I could find, watch them get it done!
