Lottery Ticket, Mega Millions

October 23, 2018
Wingnut

Have you ever purchased a lotto ticket?

The Mega Million's Jackpot is now over 1.6 Billion bucks!?!?!?!?!

Don't believe me CLICK:  HERE FOR MEGA MILLIONS

People have some pretty awesome 'MATH' about this too!

Some folks drive a long way to go to stores they know have had winners too! WOW!

Good LUCK TONIGHT if you win CALL ME! 

 

 

Tags: 
Mega Millions
Lottery
wingnut