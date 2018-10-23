Lottery Ticket, Mega Millions

Have you ever purchased a lotto ticket?

The Mega Million's Jackpot is now over 1.6 Billion bucks!?!?!?!?!

Don't believe me CLICK: HERE FOR MEGA MILLIONS

.@lauraingle shares a luxurious look at what you can buy if you win the $1.6 billion #MegaMillions jackpot tonight. @ShepNewsTeam https://t.co/oMfP5B81mn pic.twitter.com/xacPNwdFx1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2018

People have some pretty awesome 'MATH' about this too!

The #MegaMillions jackpot is so large, you could buy a ticket for every combination and if you were the sole winner, still profit almost a billion dollars pic.twitter.com/RbDmb5eTX9 — Dillon Self (@dil_romeo) October 23, 2018

Some folks drive a long way to go to stores they know have had winners too! WOW!

Lines are out the door at the most winning store in Georgia. Lottery player Bruce Foster Sr., who drove across state lines from Alabama, jokes about what he’d do if he won the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot: “I would make myself very scarce.” https://t.co/vqbq70uK5H pic.twitter.com/sVmtW4X37I — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2018

Good LUCK TONIGHT if you win CALL ME!