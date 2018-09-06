Have You Ever Had A Wardrobe Malfunction?

September 6, 2018
Wingnut

Ever had a wardrobe malfunction?

#ThrowDown18 superstar Cam did and just grabbed some saftey pins to make it work! She is so awesome she OWNED the internet the other day!

“Behind” the scenes look at the reality of a photo shoot ---- #notmysize #makeitwork #safetypins

A post shared by Cam (@camcountry) on

The only advice I could give in the future is, ducttape works real good too!  Just hurts kinda coming off is all? I am speaking from experience! :)

*Glistening* in that PCB humidity #gulfcoastjam -- (--: @chelseanicolekornse)

A post shared by Cam (@camcountry) on

Win tickets to see this BEAUTY by clicking HERE RIGHT NOW!

 

Tags: 
Cam
Wardrobe
wingnut
#Throwdown18

