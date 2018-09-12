Massive Lion Jumps Into Car!
September 12, 2018
I can't even imagine this happening in real life! The sheer shock of this would send me in to cardiac arrest, not to mention soiling myself! YIKES! Sorry TMI?
This is NOT what happened to these tourists in Crimea, not at all. Watch the video the MASSIVE LION just wants to play and lick everyone! What would you do?
WATCH: Giant lion climbs straight into safari vehicle in Crimea, giving a group of tourists the shock of their lives pic.twitter.com/EW6EpnEhTL— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 5, 2018