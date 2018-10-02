Why Does Wingnut We Love Maren Morris So Much?

October 2, 2018
Wingnut

There are many, many reasons so I will break 3 of them down for you!

1.  She is real and funny, if you put them together you get REAL FUNNY! I love this about her!

2.  She is incredibly stunning even while drinking coffee!

3. She is performing on this years #Hometown18 SHOW on December 6th! Hello, DUH!!! :)

Get in on the PRE-SALE CODE RIGHT NOW HERE tickets on SALE FRIDAY!

 

Tags: 
maren morris
#Holiday18
Wingnut. December 6th
Hometown Holiday

Recent Podcast Audio
Lunch Party: Get Out Of Speeding Ticket Secrets & Hometown Holiday Hints DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday October 2nd, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday October 1st, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday September 28th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday September 27th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday September 26th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes