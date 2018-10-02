Why Does Wingnut We Love Maren Morris So Much?

There are many, many reasons so I will break 3 of them down for you!

1. She is real and funny, if you put them together you get REAL FUNNY! I love this about her!

Half a year into this matrimony thing and I didn’t know it was possible to love you more. I know I’m annoying, but you’re annoying, too, and it’s one of my favorite things about you. Keep loving me, plz. -- pic.twitter.com/MkhTDEwrQj — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 29, 2018

2. She is incredibly stunning even while drinking coffee!

Celebrating my favorite day + drink this vacation while tripping on this gorgeous view. National Coffee Day! --☕️ pic.twitter.com/2mNdQyJ1mw — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 28, 2018

3. She is performing on this years #Hometown18 SHOW on December 6th! Hello, DUH!!! :)

Is this real life?!!! @MarenMorris will bring all that sass to #Hometown18! Get on that pre-sale: https://t.co/B1wBhGAU32 pic.twitter.com/MtBO0OnDNr — 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) October 1, 2018

Get in on the PRE-SALE CODE RIGHT NOW HERE tickets on SALE FRIDAY!