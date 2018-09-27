Does Tenille Townes have Chet Atkins' hands?

Tenille Townes, live from the Wolf Coors Light Studio

September 27, 2018
What a pleasure to have Tenille Townes stop by the Wolf Coors Light Studio on her way to stardom.  Her quiet yet powerful music and songwriting bowled us over.  Come back any time, Tenille!

